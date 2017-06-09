Winners of 7th Congressional District art competition recognized

7th Congressional District Representative Sean Duffy stopped at the Center For Visual Arts (CVA) building in Wausau Friday afternoon to celebrate winners of his district's art competition. It's the 7th year that the district has participated in the competition under Duffy's representation.

77 pieces of art were submitted this year from 15 different schools; all are on display at the CVA.

Grand prize winner Lena Brearley's entry "Morning Light" will be displayed in the US Capitol for one year.

Congressman Duffy said that it's important that children have an opportunity to submit and showcase their work.

"At a time when things are so devisive and people can't agree on anything, we can all agree that we should celebrate the artistic talent of our youth," said Representative Duffy. "And that's what we're doing here tonight, and it's pretty cool."