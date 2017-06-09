Violent gang members arrested in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Officials with the Milwaukee Division of the FBI say an eight-month long investigation has resulted in 11 federal indictments of suspected gang members.

In a news release Friday, Special Agent in Charge R. Justin Tolomeo says the operation targeted a criminal enterprise affiliated with the Gangster Disciples gang. He says the group was responsible for numerous acts of violence, as well as the sale and distribution of controlled drugs including heroin and cocaine in the city.

Milwaukee Police Edward Flynn said the results underscore "the strong partnership of local, state and federal law enforcement to combat violent gangs in Milwaukee.”

The following people, all from Milwaukee, were indicted:

Kavanaugh C. Coleman, D.O.B. 06/18/87

Omar Q. Triggs, D.O.B. 02/08/90

Mychael L. Sykes , D.O.B. 06/29/87

Joshua L. Brown, D.O.B. 06/21/89

Shadell L. Burks, D.O.B. 06/02/84

Alexander T. Jenkins, D.O.B. 03/31/93 (WANTED)

Kendrick A. Davis, D.O.B. 02/06/96 (WANTED)

Olajwan M. Veasy, D.O.B. 07/29/92 (WANTED)

Jeremy J. Crumb, D.O.B. 01/29/92 (WANTED)

John L. Dismuke, D.O.B. 10/16/87 (WANTED)

Marcello M. Mays, D.O.B. 01/19/82 (WANTED)

The FBI team, also seized nearly firearms at the following locations, all in Milwaukee:

• 7600 block of W. Leon Terrace

• 3000 block of N. Richards Street

• 2300 S. 7th Street

• 6000 N. 91st Street

• 8900 N. 85th Street

The investigation was worked jointly with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Group (MMDEG), which is composed of personnel from the Milwaukee, West Allis and South Milwaukee Police Departments.