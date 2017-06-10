Law, corporate work, politics? What's next for James Comey

So what's next for James Comey?



The former FBI director now confronts the same question long faced by Washington officials after their government service.



Comey joked during his recent Senate testimony that he was "between opportunities." But that vastly understates the career prospects available to the veteran lawman who's long held the public's fascination.



Comey's name has been floated in politics over the years -- though it's not clear whether the former Republican and current independent has any interest there.



He's bound to sift through potential opportunities in the law and corporate work.

