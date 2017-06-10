Recent drug overdoses underscore problem in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says authorities have responded to 12 probable drug overdoses in the last three days.

The announcement comes as Milwaukee County officials are preparing for a record number of overdoses in 2017. The Journal Sentinel reports that the number could exceed 400 people.

Last year, 343 people died from drug overdoses in Milwaukee County, exceeding the record 2015 total of 255.

In April, the examiner's office discovered at least two overdoses from carfentanil. The drug is used to sedate large animals and is 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

There has also been an influx of overdoses in children with seven children dying over the past 19 months in the county.