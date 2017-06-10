UPDATE: MPD arrest one person in east side homicide from Saturday morning

UPDATE: SWAT team called to home on Vernon Ave; PD says one arrested there Saturday afternoon is connected to the fatal shooting earlier that morning.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police chief Mike Koval says a man died from his injuries after he was shot Saturday morning in an incident on Madison's east side.

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, the police chief said the victim died at the hospital. He was 25, lived on the city's west side and is a father to two young children.

The death is Madison's fourth homicide this year.

The shooting happened at 3:24 a.m. in the 900 block of Vernon Avenue, just off Cottage Grove Road.

Police aren't sure whether the incident was a targeted shooting. Chief Koval says they're going through surveillance video from a parking lot near where the shooting happened.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing black clothes.

*********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Mike Koval will be holding a news conference this afternoon. He's expected to discuss this shooting at that time, and may also talk about another incident that took place nearby.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County officials believe at least one person was shot on Madison's east side at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dispatchers tell 27 News the shooting happened on Vernon Avenue near Cottage Grove Road. One person arrived at the hospital early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound, and they believe the patient is the victim of that shooting.