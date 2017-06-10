1 person dead after fatal boating accident in Lincoln County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

1 person dead after fatal boating accident in Lincoln County

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
TOMAHAWK (WAOW) -

One person died in a fatal boating accident in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff's officials said it happened on the Wisconsin River in Tomahawk near the North Fourth Street Bridge.

A passenger of a boat went into the water to assist when the boat became disabled, while he was helping he was hit by a boat.

No other details are being released at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.