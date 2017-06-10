Pence promises end to Obamacare during Milwaukee visit

Vice President Mike Pence promised a group of Wisconsin business leaders the Trump administration will replace former President Barack Obama's health care law with a system that gives states greater flexibility over coverage for its residents.

Pence made the remarks Saturday in Milwaukee at Direct Supply, a company that sells equipment and services for senior living communities. The vice president has been touring the country holding events as the Senate works on its own version of a health care bill passed by the House. The legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

Gov. Scott Walker joined Pence in a discussion with a group of business leaders before the vice president spoke. Pence said during his speech that "help is on the way" and that "the Obamacare nightmare is about to end."