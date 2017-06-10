Third Wausau pool opened Saturday

Dozens of residents and city officials took advantage of the hot weather on Saturday for a little bit of summer fun in Wausau.

Schulenberg Pool held a ribbon cutting ceremony with several city officials on hand for the big day.

The pool was officially open to the public, with Mayor Robert Mielke being the first one to take a dip and going down the two featured slides at the park.

The Mayor said that the opening of Wausau's third pool symbolizes growth for the City of Wausau.

"A lot of people really put a lot of work and effort into this and it's just one of those things that residents wanted and we delivered.