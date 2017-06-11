Marathon Co. community reacts to Amber Alert

After a statewide Amber Alert was issued for a missing boy in Knowlton on Saturday, the small Marathon County community was on edge as authorities were on a manhunt.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department reported that 34-year-old Jaime Hunt was potentially armed with a machete and high on meth after taking his eight year-old son Jaiden.

Jaiden was later found safe by law enforcement.

Holly Thompson is a mother and resident of Knowlton who said it was an unnerving day in her quiet community.

"It's definitely not something you want to worry about having in your community," Thompson said. "It was very alarming for us."

Thompson's 14-year-old daughter Aria was planning on riding her bike to work on Saturday, but Thompson insisted on driving her because of the active Amber Alert.

Aria said, she understood the danger, and wanted her mother to drive.

"I knew it probably wasn't safe to be out when there could be someone out ready to attack," the teen said. "Not a lot of that stuff happens here."

Both women said they never have experienced an event like that in Knowlton in their lives.

The boy was found safe Saturday evening.