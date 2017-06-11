Race remembers WI woman killed in crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Race remembers WI woman killed in crash

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -

A mother is remembered by the racing community a little more than a year after passing away. 

Saturday marked the inaugural Bev Aschenbrenner Memorial Race at Marshfield Motor Speedway. 

Aschenbrenner was killed last June in a head-on collision on Highway 97. 

Friends and family said, Aschenbrenner had a passion for racing. Her son and organizer of the race, Brandon, said that holding a memorial race in honor of his mother was an easy decision to make. 

"Building off of her memory because she was a humongous fan here at Marshfield," he said. "It's just really nice to honor her legacy."

Brandon also said that the race was held to raise awareness of attentive driving on the race track and on the road.

