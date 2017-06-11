Wisconsin hospital takes steps to address food insecurity

One Madison-area health care provider will begin asking patients of all ages about hunger.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that on Tuesday UW Health providers in Madison will start asking all emergency room and hospital patients if they're worried about having enough food.

Patients who are experiencing food insecurity will then be directed to food pantries and other assistance.

The hospital will also start providing children with free meals during the summer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will reimburse the hospital for the food. The meals will be offered daily for pediatric outpatients and siblings or children or inpatients until Aug. 25.

According to hunger relief organization Feeding America, about one in nine adults and one in six children in Dane County have food insecurity.

