Arkansas execution autopsies don't end debate over drugs

LITTLE ROCK, AR (AP) -

The fight over whether Arkansas' three-drug execution protocol could subject inmates to a cruel punishment will resume when or if the state sets additional execution dates.

Autopsy results were released last week, but a lawyer for some of the inmates says questions remain on whether four prisoners executed in April suffered before dying.

The state says the men died without incident. Lawyers for the prisoners say the men's movements on the gurney, which included one inmate's lurching, leave questions that a judge will have to decide.

Arkansas has one inmate whose appeals are over, plus a second inmate with a clemency request before Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Three other inmates set for execution in April have cases pending in state courts.

Arkansas currently doesn't have a complete execution drug supply.
 

