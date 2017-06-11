Godley out-duels Guerra as D-Backs edge Brewers 3-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Godley keeps coming back from Reno and making big starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The latest was Saturday night, when the right-hander allowed two hits over 6 2-3 innings in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brandon Drury hit the go-ahead two-run home run for Arizona.

Rey Fuentes tripled and scored the other run for the Diamondbacks, who had their nine-game home winning streak snapped in an 8-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday.

Hernan Perez accounted for both Milwaukee runs with his second homer in as many nights.

Godley (2-1) allowed two runs, struck out four, walked one and hit a batter. He was pulled by manager Torry Lovullo after only 80 pitches.

"Maybe he had a little more life left in him," Lovullo said, "but I thought he had done his job and it was time to turn it over to the bullpen."

Andrew Chafin, Archie Bradley and Fernando Rodney held the Brewers hitless in relief.

Domingo Santana walked to start the Brewers ninth but was thrown out by Chris Iannetta trying to steal second and Rodney earned his 16th save in 19 tries.

Godley, who has started seven times since Shelby Miller's season-ending elbow injury, began the season in Triple-A Reno and has been sent back twice as the Diamondbacks shuffled their roster.

But he was back to make a big start on Saturday night, lowering his ERA to 2.44. But he could be headed down to the minors yet again.

"All I can control is what I can control," Godley said, "when they give me the opportunity to pitch, I try to take advantage of that."

Junior Guerra (1-1) permitted three runs on five hits in six innings in a strong outing for Milwaukee.

"He struggled with his rhythm early, then I thought after the third inning he really cruised in the fourth and fifth inning," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He was really cruise in the sixth but give Drury credit."

The Brewers led 2-1 through five innings and Guerra retired David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt to start the sixth. But Chris Owings singled to bring up Drury, who worked the count to 3-2 and hit the next pitch over the wall in left to give the Diamondbacks a 3-2 lead.

"He got me down 0-2 and I was just trying to battle," Drury said. "I kind of thought he was going to come with the splitfinger 3-2 and he did, and I just put a good swing on it."

Godley retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced before he hit Jesus Aguilar with two outs in the fourth inning. On the next pitch, Perez homered into the left-field seats that put Milwaukee up 2-0.

With one out in the fifth, left fielder Eric Thames got a late break on Fuentes' short fly ball, made an unsuccessful dive for it and the ball rolled past him for a triple.

Fuentes scored on Godley's ground out to shortstop Orlando Arcia, who threw home. Initially, umpire Tripp Gibson called Fuentes out. But the call was overturned after a review showed Reyes' hand touching the plate just ahead of catcher Manny Pina's tag, and Arizona cut the lead to 2-1.

BIG CROWD

Attendance was 40,195, the second-largest home crowd of the season for Arizona.

The first 20,000 got a free Diamondbacks beach towel and it was "Native American Recognition Day."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Milwaukee placed 2B Jonathan Villar on the 10-day DL with a back strain. He was injured when he made a diving stop of a ground ball and threw the runner out late in Friday night's game. OF Lewis Brinson, a top prospect, was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker (finger blister) pitched a bullpen session Saturday, part with the finger bandaged and part without. Manager Torry Lovullo said Walker could be ready to return to the rotation soon. .... CF A.J. Pollock (right groin strain) ran in the outfield before Saturday's game and is getting closer to returning to baseball activity.

UP NEXT

Two pitchers who have been among the best in the game in recent weeks will start in Sunday's series finale — Milwaukee RH and ex-Diamondback Chase Anderson (5-1, 2.94 ERA) and Arizona LH Robbie Ray (6-3, 2.85). Anderson took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Arizona on May 27 and has pitched 21 2-3 consecutive scoreless inning. Ray has won his last four starts, allowing one run in 30 1-3 innings. He pitched seven scoreless innings in Milwaukee on May 25