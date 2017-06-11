Timeline of Milwaukee police shooting that sparked riots

A former Milwaukee police officer is set to stand trial for the fatal shooting of a black man, which sparked two nights of riots last summer in the city's predominantly black neighborhood of Sherman Park.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the killing of Sylville Smith. Jury selection begins Monday.

Chief Edward Flynn, who fired Heaggan-Brown after he was charged in an unrelated case, said he believes the shooting was justified. But Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said body camera video shows Smith was unarmed when the officer fired the fatal shot.

Some key events in the case:

Aug. 13 -- Heaggan-Brown fatally shoots Smith after he fled a traffic stop at about 3:45 p.m. carrying a gun. Heaggan-Brown shot Smith twice -- once in the arm and once in the chest.

Aug. 13 -- Hours after the shooting, crowds begin to gather near the site of the shooting, setting fire to businesses and throwing bricks and other objects at police. A gas station is burned to the ground.

Aug. 14 -- After a calm day, about 150 protesters gather at night near the scene of the shooting and more confrontations with police ensue. Police in riot gear work to disperse the crowd.

Oct. 30 -- Prosecutors charge Heaggan-Brown in the alleged sexual assault of a man the night after the shooting. The man tells police he and Heaggan-Brown were drinking heavily while watching coverage of the riots. The charges against Heaggan-Brown also accuse him of sexually assaulting another person in July 2016.

Oct. 31 -- Chief Flynn fires Heaggan-Brown over the sexual assault charges.

Dec. 15 -- District Attorney Chisholm charges Heaggan-Brown with first-degree reckless homicide. Chisholm says police body camera video shows Smith throwing his gun over a fence after he was first shot and that he was no longer armed when Heaggan-Brown shot him in the chest. The video has not been publicly released. Both shots were fired in less than two seconds.