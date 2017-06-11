Pacelli falls 2-1 in Division 4 state softball final

Juda/Albany edged Pacelli to win its first State championship with a 2-1 win in the Division 4 final Saturday afternoon at Goodman Diamond in Madison.



Alexis Goecks tripled and scored in the third inning to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead, and Nickole Becker doubled, which eventually led to a run in the fourth inning to increase their lead to 2-0. Goecks and Becker each had a pair of hits to lead the offense. Becker was also credited with the win in the circle, surrendering just an unearned run on four hits with eight strikeouts.



Pacelli had opportunities late in the game to tie or take the lead, but could not convert baserunners into runs. Brook Nagorski pitched well in defeat, surrendering one earned run on seven hits with eight strikeouts.



The Cardinals finished runner-up for the second time in their seven State Tournament appearances.