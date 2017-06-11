More than 10,000 people without power in North Central Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

More than 10,000 people without power in North Central Wisconsin

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

Storms ripped through North Central WIsconsin Sunday afternoon, leaving thousands without power.

According to the WPS website, many of the outages are in the Northwoods area.

Nearly 4,000 people in Minocqua are without power and more than 2,000 in Saint Germain.

Stay with Newsline 9 for any updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.