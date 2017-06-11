Authorities investigating drowning in Lake Michigan - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Authorities investigating drowning in Lake Michigan

Authorities say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man drowned in Lake Michigan.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the incident happened Saturday night at Klode Park on Whitefish Bay.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday. No further information was released.

