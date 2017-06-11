Lightning to blame for Marathon Co. fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lightning to blame for Marathon Co. fire

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
TOWN OF MAINE (WAOW) -

Crews spent hours this afternoon battling a structure fire in the Town of Maine.

Fire officials said a lightning strike is believed to have started the barn fire.

Nobody, including animals, were hurt in the fire however the barn is a complete loss along with a tractor.

At one point, roughly seven different departments responded, including the Town of Maine Fire Department, the Town of Texas Fire Department, the Weston Fire Department and the Hamburg Fire Department.

