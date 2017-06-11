STORM DAMAGE: Roof ripped off Gleason barn

Reports of storm damage have been reported all across the Newsline 9 viewing area on Sunday, including two barns on a Gleason farm that had its roofs completely ripped off.

The farmer told a reporter that Sunday morning's storm ripped through the area and left another farm nearby with a similar fate.

Another viewer reported seeing a different farm with similar damage a couple of miles from the scene in Lincoln County.

Feel free to send any photos or video of the to Weather@waow.com.