Chetek man killed during storm cleanup

CHETEK, Wis. (WQOW) -

A Chetek man was killed when a tree fell on him Sunday afternoon, according to the Chetek Police Department. 

A 911 call was made around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. Chetek police said emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police said he was attempting to clean up his property following a spell of severe weather. 

Chetek police are not ready to release the man's name.

