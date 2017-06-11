Sara Quirt Sann honored by the Wisconsin Law Journal - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sara Quirt Sann honored by the Wisconsin Law Journal

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
MILWAUKEE (WAOW) -

A touching tribute by the Wisconsin Law Journal for a woman whose life was taken in a shooting rampage in Marathon County on March 22.

June 7 in Milwaukee, Sann was awarded 2017 Woman of the Year for her work as an attorney.

"The board of the Association for Women Lawyers wanted wanted to draw attention to her tireless devotion to family law, her profound understanding of family relations, and her thorough knowledge of the law," said Marathon County Judge Jill Falstad during the award ceremony.

Sara's husband, Mark Sann also spoke at the ceremony.

You can watch those speeches here.

