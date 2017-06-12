Crumbling road closes Vilas County highway - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crumbling road closes Vilas County highway

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect
VILAS COUNTY (WAOW) -

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes are blocked on Wisconsin State Highway 17 in Vilas County at Indian Road.

Sheriff's officials say the Township of Phelps road is crumbling due to flooding. DOT authorities expect the road will remain blocked for more than two hours.

Alternate route: Northbound traffic will exit WIS 17 at Monheim Road. Take Monheim Road to County K. County K east back to WIS 17. Southbound traffic will reverse these directions.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.