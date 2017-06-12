Crumbling road closes Vilas County highway

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes are blocked on Wisconsin State Highway 17 in Vilas County at Indian Road.

Sheriff's officials say the Township of Phelps road is crumbling due to flooding. DOT authorities expect the road will remain blocked for more than two hours.

Alternate route: Northbound traffic will exit WIS 17 at Monheim Road. Take Monheim Road to County K. County K east back to WIS 17. Southbound traffic will reverse these directions.