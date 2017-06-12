UPDATE: Two hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting along Milwaukee's lakefront

UPDATE: The Milwaukee County Sheriff's office confirms an officer-involved shooting took place along Milwaukee's lakefront Sunday night.

A deputy called the shooting into to dispatch around 7:40pm.

Cell phone video appears to show an SUV driving up onto a grassy median at Lincoln Memorial Drive and Water Tower Road. A deputy can be seen with a gun out near the vehicle. Then multiple gunshots are heard.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms they transported two individuals who had been shot to the hospital.

Authorities have not confirmed any details about the conditions of the two people who were shot.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says it has not been notified of any deaths related to the shooting.

The sheriff's office said the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is conducting the investigation. No further information about what happened is expected until sometime on Monday.

