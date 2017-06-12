Suspect allegedly shot man with shotgun shell filled with cereal

EUREKA, Calif. - Timothy Glass Jr., 29, was arrested in Eureka for resisting arrest and probation violation after allegedly shooting a man with flare gun loaded with a shotgun shell filled with cereal, according to the Eureka Police Department.

On June 7, at around 3:25 p.m., the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and City Ambulance responded to the end of Truesdale Street for the report of shots fired, according to officials.

It was first reported that an adult man had sustained a single gunshot wound to his hand.

The suspect, who was believed to be Timothy Glass Jr., 29, of Eureka, had reportedly left the scene on a bike following the incident, according to officials.

Officers said they located the victim and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound to one hand.

Not long after the incident, Eureka police detectives said they called dispatch to inform them that Glass had been detained in the Palco Marsh area.

According to officials, Glass resisted apprehension causing minor injury to a detective.

The victim was contacted at the hospital who positively identified Glass as the shooter but he did not wish to pursue charges and signed a no further action form, according to detectives.

Glass was booked into the Humboldt County jail for resisting arrest and probation violation.

Investigation reveals that Glass fired a flare gun loaded with a shotgun shell filled with Rice Krispies, according to detectives. The case will be referred to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for review.