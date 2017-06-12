Father shot, killed in front of kids while buying puppy through - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Father shot, killed in front of kids while buying puppy through Facebook ad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) -

A Florida man was shot and killed in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through Facebook.

Reports say Scott Bowman answered an ad from a man who said he was giving a dog away.

Bowman's fiancée said the man insisted on delivering the dog to their home, but became volatile and drunk after they invited him inside.

Bowman and the man got into a fight, and the man shot him in the chest, with his two small children nearby.

When police arrived, they took the alleged gunman into custody. Police say they are investigating the shooting.

