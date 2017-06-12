U.S. Open festivities begin: Favorites, tee times

The festivities have begun at Erin Hills for the first U.S. Open ever to be held in Wisconsin.

The practice round started Monday morning. Actual play begins Thursday, and the tournament finishes up on Sunday.

The top golfer in the world right now is Dustin Johnson. He won last year's U.S. Open. He's playing with Jordan Spieth, whose odds are 10-1 going into the tournament according to OddsShark.com. Johnson and Spieth tee off Thursday morning at 8:35 for round one.

Rory McIlroy is number two right now, but the Irishman has barely golfed for the last two months. He has a rib injury, and commentators are concerned it could really hurt his chances. He's golfing with Australian Jason Day, who was number one for 47 weeks until Johnson edged him out back in February. McIlroy's and Day's tee time for round one is 2:09 Thursday afternoon.

Phil Mickelson is in quite the predicament. His daughter graduates high school on Thursday... round one of the tournament. He's still listed to play, and is hoping for a weather delay. Mickelson is scheduled to play with Madison's own Steve Stricker. They tee off at 2:20 Thursday afternoon.

There's tight security for the event, and quite a few limitations on what you can bring in.

Authorities say people headed to the open shouldn't bring anything you wouldn't take to the airport and you'll have to go through a metal detector.

"It's a challenge because it's an open air venue, which is much different then your typical stadium or arena where you have controlled access points so in turn we have to have much more man power down there to make it a safe and secure environment," says Capt. Martin Schulteis, with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Signs, banners, large bags, coolers and lawn chairs are not allowed and you can only take pictures during practice rounds starting Monday.

Some roads around Erin Hills will be closed throughout the week.

Starting at 5 a.m. Monday, Highway O will be closed to all vehicles without a pass to access the area. Traffic will be detoured north on County Highway P to State Highway 60. From there it'll be detoured to Hartford and then south on State Highway 83.

