Wausau PD issues parking warning after funny note

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A central Wisconsin resident got off with a warning after making a plea to a Wausau parking officer.

Officer Jim Hellrood found a note asking for pity because the driver walked home, leaving their car.

"Please take pity on me," the note said. "I walked home... safe choices."

Hellrood honored the request with a warning.

The Wausau Police Department Facebook page said Hellrood can appreciate people making safe choices, and a good sense of humor.

