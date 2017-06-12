Schofield man pleads not guilty in Jan. Dollar General robbery

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 44-year-old Schofield man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges accusing him of robbing Dollar General in Schofield last winter, according to online Marathon County court records.

Phillip David Spiller is charged with armed robbery with threat of force and theft in the Jan. 1 incident. No trial date was immediately set.

Police said Spiller entered the store, displayed what appeared to be a gun, demanded money from an employee and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was arrested about six weeks later.

In an unrelated case, Spiller also pleaded not guilty to felony possession of narcotic drugs in a Jan. 17 incident, court records said.