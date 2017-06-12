Storm damages Rothschild pool, closing it for a day - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Storm damages Rothschild pool, closing it for a day

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Sunday's storm toppled a pine tree, damaging the Rothschild Aquatic Center, knocking out power and forcing it to close Monday.

Workers at the pool say the tree was struck by lightning about 1 p.m.

Rick Stoviak, the water works operator with Rothschild Water Utility, said the tree caused $3,000 to $5,000 worth of damage.

"I was just amazed on the power of Mother Nature," Stoviak said. "It disintegrated that tree like it was nothing."

Stoviak said pool staff started cleaning up right away.

He said pine needles were scattered into the pool and parking lot.

The aquatic center hopes to reopen Tuesday morning, once all the electrical equipment has been checked to make sure it's safe, Stoviak said.

