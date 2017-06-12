Price County driver killed when his ATV hits a deer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Price County driver killed when his ATV hits a deer

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
PHILLIPS (WAOW) - A driver was killed when his all-terrain vehicle struck a deer, the Price County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. Sunday on County Road F, just north of South Fork Road in Flambeau Township, about nine miles northwest of Phillips, the agency said. County Road F is a marked ATV route.
 

The ATV was southbound when it hit the deer, ejecting the driver who was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The man's name or age was not released pending notification of family members.

