Bucks prez: Team hopes to make GM pick in next couple weeks

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin says team owners hope to get together and make a decision about a new general manager in the next couple weeks.

The Bucks are searching for a replacement for John Hammond, who left last month to take the Orlando Magic job.

The NBA draft is on June 22. Feigin says the organization is in good shape with assistant GM Justin Zanik overseeing draft preparation.

Feigin spoke to reporters on Saturday at the team's block party in Milwaukee. The Bucks announced they were playing a regular season game this fall at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena, which was known as the Mecca when the NBA team played there from 1968 to 1988.

