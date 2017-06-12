One person hurt after fiery truck crash in Lincoln Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One person hurt after fiery truck crash in Lincoln Co.

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
TOWN OF HARRISON (WAOW) - One person is hurt after a fiery truck crash on state Highway 17, just south of County Road D in the Town of Harrison.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's office, a dump truck collided with a van around 12 p.m. Monday, shutting down the highway.

The injured person was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

