The dangers of dry drowning as summer arrives

A Texas boy's death from dry drowning is raising new awareness of the rare condition as the summer swimming season begins in central Wisconsin.

Dry drowning occurs when a small amount of water gets into the nose or mouth and causes a spasm in your airway, according to the Washington Post.

Last week, this condition claimed the life of four-year-old Francisco Delgado Jr. in Texas.

"It's usually in children versus adults," Dr. Larry Gordon of Aspirus Weston Clinic on Monday. "They start to take water in or start to take some water in, it accidentally gets into your lungs and now you have water in your lungs. When your lungs fill up with a certain amount of water, it brings your oxygen levels down and you actually get what you call hypoxia - low oxygen levels."

Doctors are encouraging parents to be more aware of dry drowning.

"The best thing if you're around water is just good water safety," said Dr. Gordon. "Having people watching the kids in the pool, the right floating devices if necessary, things like that."

Usually you start to see symptoms in the first eight hours, Gordon said. "Symptoms are flu-like, high fever, chest, neck and/or shoulders hurting, can't catch their breath, breathing fast."

Parents admit they have never heard of this condition but since being educated about it, will take caution.

"My boys always suck in water when they go down the slides and stuff like that. I've never heard of that before so it makes me kind of cautious," said Tammy Radloff as her two boys swam at Weston Aquatic Center. "Now I'll have to check out how much water they're actually taking in."