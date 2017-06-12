McCarthy once again excuses veteran players from minicamp practices

Mandatory minicamp won't be very "mandatory" in Green Bay this week.

For the second year in a row Mike McCarthy has given several veterans the week off, meaning many marquee players won't be in attendance when the Packers take the practice field for their first of three minicamp practices on Tuesday.

McCarthy told 540 ESPN Radio (Milwaukee) that he will once again give any player with more than five years experience the week off. This policy was in place for the final OTA practice last week, as well.

“We had a practice [last Friday] with all the players under six years,” McCarthy said on ESPN 540 Milwaukee. “To me, Friday and these three practices in front of us are the most important practices of the offseason because the reps go up for everybody.

"You look for those first-, second-, third-, fourth-, fifth-year [players]; you look for guys to step up and take a little bit of a leadership role on the practice field," he continued. "I think this is the second or third year we’ve done this, and I feel like we’ve gotten a lot of out of it. I’m looking forward to these three practices.”

By that measure, that means there will be 16 players who will not participate in this week's practices. They are:

QB: Aaron Rodgers

WR: Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb

TE: Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks

OL: Don Barclay, Bryan Bulaga and Jahri Evans

DE: Mike Daniels, Letroy Guion and Ricky Jean-Francois

LB: Clay Matthews and Nick Perry

S: Morgan Burnett

CB: Davon House

K: Mason Crosby

This week's minicamp will also feature some new faces, including top draft choice Kevin King, who missed OTAs while he was finishing school at the University of Washington. Rookies are not allowed to participate in team activities until their college is out of session.