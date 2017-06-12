Walker says people outside of Washington like Trump - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Walker says people outside of Washington like Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says when President Donald Trump comes to Wisconsin, he will see that people outside of Washington "still like his policies."

Walker spoke Monday on the Mike Gallagher radio show about a fundraiser Trump is hosting for Walker in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Walker says he told Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus that he should "Tell the president people outside of Washington still like his policies, still very much want him to move this country in the right direction."

The most recent Marquette University Law School poll of Wisconsin residents from March showed that more people disapproved of the job Trump had been doing than approved.

Walker says the $1,000 per-person fundraiser will be "one of the biggest events we've ever had for a statewide elected official."

