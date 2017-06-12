SLIDESHOW: Storms cause flooding, damage in Portage County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

SLIDESHOW: Storms cause flooding, damage in Portage County

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) -

Storms continued to roll through North Central Wisconsin Monday, causing problems throughout the area.

In Stevens Point, flooding impacted parks and roadways.

The Stevens Point YMCA shut down Monday evening due to water damage and their fitness center will remain closed Tuesday, according to an official.

Plover saw downed trees as well.

Thousands of Portage County customers lost power after the storm. Click HERE for the latest numbers.

