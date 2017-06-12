Residents voice concerns over lack of sirens in Antigo

A tornado warning was issued in Langlade County Sunday, but no sirens went off in Antigo. The city did away with tornado sirens in 2015, however some residents are concerned after the recent storms.

"I would feel safer," said Carlene Balcerowski, and Antigo resident. "That would be nice to have something here."

The city has had two tornado warnings so far this year, and one brief tornado on the outskirts of Langlade County May 16. Before this year, Langlade County hadn't had a tornado warning issued since 2014.

Phone, TV or weather radio alerts are the only way residents in the Antigo area will know when a tornado warning is issued. However, Balcerowski said she was out at a lake for a picnic in Langlade County and didn't get the warning notification on her phone.

"No idea what so ever," said Balcerowski. "I was surprised to learn about it when I got home [and] found out we were in the middle of a tornado warning."

Antigo Police Chief Eric Roller said the new warning system has worked well the last two years.

"It seems to be pretty good," said Roller. "It was getting to be a dated system, we kinda figured this was a better notification system for people."

Roller said another problem with the sirens is that people in rural areas couldn't always hear them.

"Now this notification system can hit anybody within the county," said Roller.

Antigo has been giving out weather radios to residents who would like that alert system.