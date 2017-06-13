Local drone operator looks to keep drone regulation to a minimum

A Wausau man demonstrated his drone to the Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee Monday afternoon.

Chad Lemmens is a licensed drone operator, which means he took and passed the Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 test. It allows him to make money from the pictures or video he takes with a drone.



Lemmens is concerned that the city and Marathon County may want to regulate licensed drone use in the area beyond the federal government requirements.



He says this could hurt his drone photography business. Instead, Lemmens thinks that any need for future regulations should be for unlicensed hobbyists, who can fly drones with fewer restrictions as long as they do not make money from their work.

"The people you want to regulate are the people that aren't commercial because I have more to lose," said Chad Lemmens. "I'm a commercial pilot. I'm insured. I have the ability to lose my certification, all of my clients that I work for or people that I do business for, as well as my name."

City officials say they appreciated Lemmens' demonstration and input. Alderman Pat Peckham said there isn't any reason to create local drone restrictions at this time, but the city will continue to monitor drone use in Wausau.