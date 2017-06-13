Athlete of the Week: Ben Vandehey, Mosinee

The Mosinee High School baseball team punched it's ticket to the state tournament; a task that has not been accomplished in nearly three decades. Now the Indians face fifth ranked Waupun in the Division 2 State Semifinal.

"It's just amazing. I'll be able to tell my kids I was on the State baseball team," Ben Vandehey said. "The whole community has just been like 'congrats it's been so long'. It's been really cool."

Coach Olson thinks the Indians have a good shot at clinching the semifinal with junior pitcher and first baseman, Vandehey's help.

"Ben's been a leader throughout his career," Olson said. "He's been that constant good pitcher for us and he really came through in the playoffs this year. It's just been amazing."



Although Vandehey, who is 4-1 with a 3.32 era, won't be leading the Indians in pitching on Wednesday, he still plans on performing to the best of his ability.

"My goal for this first game is to just bat as many runs as i can, don't make any errors on base and then hopefully make it to the championship game,"Vandehey said. "That's when I'll be pitching, so hopefully we do well in that game too."

He was a contributing factor in knocking out No. 1 seed Seymour before topping fourth ranked Luxemburg-Casco 5-0.

"I had to come in and pitch that game, which felt great and then our team had my back...no errors or anything, Vandehey said. "We got base hits and drove in runs and we ended up winning the game!"



Vandehey said he is expecting a fight against Waupun, but is ready for the memories the game will bring.