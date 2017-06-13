Attorneys general hope to force Trump financial disclosures

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia hope a little-known clause in the Constitution will force President Donald Trump to separate himself from his businesses and release his tax returns and other financial information.

They contend in a federal lawsuit filed Monday that he's corruptible to foreign governments.

The emoluments clause bars the president from accepting foreign gifts and payments without congressional approval.

The Justice Department said Friday that plaintiffs in a separate lawsuit over the clause did not suffer in any way and had no standing to sue.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says "it's not hard to conclude that partisan politics may be one of the motivations behind the suit."