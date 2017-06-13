Fire destroys Suring bar and grill

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire has destroyed a bar in Suring.

Witnesses tell us they saw smoke and flames coming from Legends Bar and Grill on E Main St.

The fire started Monday at approximately 10 p.m. Legends had closed early because storms had knocked out power to the building.

No one was there went the fire broke out.

"Flames coming out on the west side and north side, and there were flames you could see through the windows upstairs," said Asst. Chief Les Steffeck, Suring Fire Department. "The construction, the dry wood, it had a partial tin roof on it, and the brick, it's hard to get water into it."

The building was about 100 years old, which presented a challenge for firefighters trying to save the structure.

"Got up into the attic area, the stairway had burned out, so we called for a ladder truck from Gillett to help us out. The water supply ran low, so we called for additional back up to truck water," said Steffeck said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol closed northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 32 between Krueger Street and Mill Street for about eight hours overnight. The highway re-opened at 6:18 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.