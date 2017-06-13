Morey Hershgordon joined the Newsline 9 sports team in June 2017 as a sports multimedia journalist and anchor.

Prior to WAOW, Morey received his Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Quinnipiac University. During his time at Quinnipiac, he served as the Vice President, Sports Director and anchor and reporter for Q30 Television, the university’s television station. Q30 received national recognition in 2015 as the CMA’s "College Television Station of the Year.” Morey’s memorable moments include reporting from the 2017 NCAA women’s basketball tournament in Stockton, California on the team’s historic run to the Sweet Sixteen, reporting from the 2016 NCAA men’s ice hockey Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida on the team’s run to the National Championship game, and breaking the story about the alleged abuse scandal involving women's ice hockey head coach Rick Seeley.

Morey’s experience also includes working at FOX29 Philadelphia as a Sports Intern and as a News Intern. In addition, he served as the public address announcer for The Basketball Tournament’s (TBT) 2016 and 2015 Northeast Regional, Sweet Sixteen, and Elite Eight games which were broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Morey began doing public address for Scholastic Play By Play Classics back in 2010 and later delivered public address at the first annual LeBron James Classic in Akron, OH.

A native of the Philadelphia area, Morey is thrilled to be in Wausau, living out his dream of being a television sports reporter. He is looking forward to meeting you, the Badger State’s diehard sports fans, and making the switch from Cheesesteaks to Cheeseheads! Morey invites you to connect with him on Twitter at @Morey_WAOW and on Facebook at Morey Hershgordon WAOW so he can learn about you and tell your interesting stories.