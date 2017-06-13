U.S. Open practice rounds at Erin Hills delayed Tuesday due to storm

Practice rounds at the U.S. Open were delayed Tuesday morning because of storms passing through the area.

An official with the USGA told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV there is a "weather alert" at the Washington County course.

Spectator gates are now open.

Practice rounds are now scheduled to start at 9 a.m. instead of 6:45 a.m.

Meteorologist Sally Severson said the storms are not severe.

The USGA said parts of the property are very muddy after rain that fell this morning and last night. Visitors coming later in the day should where appropriate shoes and clothing.

U.S. Open parking lots M and N are closed until further notice because of the weather. Anyone with U.S. Open Championship parking passes for lots M and N should plan to park at the general spectator RED Lot (at the Washington County Fair Park) until further notice. Directions can be found at usopen.com/faninfo.

The remote lots in West Bend and Summit are still open for fans to park and wait for shuttles.

Fans should visit USOpen.com for updates on the situation.