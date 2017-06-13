Teen on life support after deputy-involved shooting along Milwaukee's lakefront

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man remained on life support at Froedtert Hospital on Monday afternoon after being shot by a deputy along Milwaukee's lakefront a day earlier, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke said.

The deputy, Michael Truax, used "deadly force" after the teen, Terry Williams, fled in a vehicle after failing to stop for a traffic violation, Clarke said.

Williams' passenger, a woman named Paula, was shot in the left shoulder and right hand. Her injuries were said to be not life-threatening, the sheriff said.

Investigating officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun in Williams' vehicle, Clarke said.

Cell phone video recorded at around 7:40 p.m. Sunday appears to show an SUV driving up onto a grassy median at Lincoln Memorial Drive and Water Tower Road. A deputy can be seen with a gun out near the vehicle. Then multiple gunshots are heard.

Truax, 32, was on foot patrol at the time of the shooting and is now on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard practice in a shooting incident involving a law enforcement officer. Clarke said Truax has been with the department for about 10 months.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is the lead investigating agency into the shooting. Sheriff Eric Severson said officials would like witnesses to come forward with any information and video they may have.

Witnesses can reach the detective bureau at 262-548-7142.