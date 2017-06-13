Major storm damage, sinkhole challenges Portage Co. emergency management

After Monday night's storm, homeowners in Stevens Point woke up to a big mess Tuesday morning.

Residents found road closures, mudslides, a sinkhole, flooding and many trees down. The Portage County Emergency Management reported at 10 a.m. that over 13,000 customers were still without power. They hope to have all power restored by late tonight into Wednesday, authorities said.

Workers are out in full swing to get trees off the roads and helping customers get trees off of houses and ensuring those in the community are safe.

The mayor reported minor injuries - mainly due to trees falling.

One person had been displaced from their home as they are oxygen dependent and were left without power.

Cooling centers are open for community members to go as well as free city bus transportation to get to those centers. For more information or damage reports contact (715) 343- 6200.

