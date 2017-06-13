The BloodCenter of Wisconsin in need of donations

People rolled up their sleeves Tuesday to donate blood to the BloodCenter of Wisconsin.

"There have been times in the past where I received blood donations," Nick Bostwick, who was donating for the sixth time, said. "It's just the right thing to do."

The goal was to collect 75 units of blood, which is approximately 75 pints. Staff with the BloodCenter said that it needs to collect 800 units of blood every day to meet the demand at area hospitals.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to give back to the community," first-time donor Bill Ferrario said. "With the kids being out of school, being able to bring them along with and show them different ways adults are able to give back to their community."

With school out, however, donations are down. That's because several blood drives are held at area high schools during the school year.

"With vacations and students being out of school, it's really a difficult time for us to maintain our blood supply," Becky Brown, the account manager at the BloodCenter of Wisconsin, said.

Brown said the BloodCenter is especially low on O negative blood, a blood type that any person can receive.

Donated blood can help in a number of situations, Brown said, from helping Leukemia patients through treatment to trauma patients.

"(Emergency situations) really go through a lot of blood, and they really diminish our supply," Brown said.

The BloodCenter gave free Marcus Theatre tickets Tuesday to everyone who attempted to donate. Blood drives are coming up at Rothschild Village Hall and the VFW, where the BloodCenter will give away Wisconsin Valley Fair tickets.

Donors only need a photo ID or donor card and can donate blood every eight weeks.