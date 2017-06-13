Lighting strikes down on Tomahawk golf course

After the Sunday storms, a golf course was damaged from lighting striking a tree.

The Inshalla Country Club's golf course was left with cracks on the green after lightning struck a pine tree.

The crack went from the tree down 60 yards onto the green.

This is what he has seen in photos, but never at their own course, the owner and manager of the country club, Jason Kahle said.

"We knew it was going to be a neat photo-up," Kahle said. "We hope it heals as fast as it has."

Owners say this is why golfers need to leave the course after announcing the harsh conditions.