Wausau sees shortage of skilled construction workers

Local home construction crews are having a hard time finding workers to meet the demands of a booming industry, according to experts.

The City of Wausau said that last year, 2,000 building permits were issued to contractors all over the city and expect similar numbers this year.

They also said construction values in 2016 were the highest they've been in a decade, a sign of demand in the market.

"We're hearing from a lot of contractors in the field that they're looking for help," said William Herbert with the Wausau Inspections Department. "It's only going to get worse."

Herbert, along with Cory Sillars, president of the Wausau Area Builders Association, said an aging workforce is to blame for the shortage of workers and extended wait periods for customers.

"[Contractors are] lessening their advertising [and] they're lessening their exposure," Sillars said. "You would have to wait until November [or] December in my schedule right now."

Sillars said he and other contractors would be willing to take on two new employees right now.

Sillars is turning to apprenticeship programs and technical colleges to help mend the gap, but getting younger people into the classroom proves to be difficult.

"Enrollment has actually been low just because of the high demand for the workers," said Associate Dean of Northcentral Technical College Greg Cisewski. "A lot of the companies are willing to train the people on their own instead of waiting for them to graduate our program."

The city estimates that around 50 percent of workers will be eligible for retirement in the next 10 to 15 years.

They said that there will be more work coming in the construction industry with the Riverfront Project.