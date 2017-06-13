McIlroy to golfers who criticize Erin Hills: "Pack your bags and go home"

The world's top golfers continue to criticize Kevin Na over his criticism of Erin Hills.

The Wisconsin course, set to host its first U.S. Open this week, is famous for two design specialties: length and long grass.

It plays at nearly 8,000 yards, making it the longest course in U.S. Open history. But the reason Erin Hills has drawn ire is because of the length of its grass, not the length of its holes.

The "first cut" at the course is limited, bringing the fescue grass into play any time a player misses the fairway. Kevin Na became the first golfer to take note of this publicly, posting a video on Instagram criticizing this format.

Since, many fellow golfers have jumped in to defend Erin Hills and its design, world No. 2 player Rory McIlroy among them.

"We have 60 yards from left line to right line," McIlroy, who won the U.S. Open in 2011, said at his news conference Tuesday. "You have 156 of the best players in the world here. If you can't hit it within that avenue, you may as well pack your bags and go home."

Unofficially, the fairways at Erin HIlls are the widest ever for a U.S. Open course. By comparison, several regular host courses, like Medinah Country Club in Illinois, feature fairways that are only about 30 yards wide.

By bringing the rough into play, Erin Hills will attempt to offset this challenge.

"It's supposed to be a tough test," McIlroy continued. "If guys can't put it in play within a 50 yard zone, I don't think they have much to complain about."

2015 U.S. Open Champion Jordan Spieth also addressed the issue on Tuesday, saying that while the fescue brings an added challenge, he thinks the length of the fairways makes it an even trade-off.

"There's essentially two hazards on each side of every single hole," Spieth said. "You have a wide enough area in between to where it's fair and tough, but if you hit it into that stuff, there's a chance you'll just have to hit it back into the fairway with pretty much taking a penalty stroke.

"I think it's a well-designed and well-bunkered golf course," he said. "It's very tough but still fair and exciting."

Erin Hills did trim back the fescue on four different holes Wednesday. The course said this was in response to a large amount of rain that fell overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.