Testimony to begin Wednesday in trial of Milwaukee officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- The trial for a former Milwaukee police officer accused in the fatal shooting of a man last year that ignited rioting in the city is underway.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. Heaggan-Brown was fired two months after the shooting, when he was charged in an unrelated sexual assault case.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected to hear the case, which is expected to last about a week.

Opening statements wrapped up Tuesday morning as both sides tried to lay out their case or their defense.

Testimony will begin Wednesday morning.

Jurors have not yet seen the critical police body camera videos from both Heaggan-Brown and his partner showing Smith's death.

"You're going to see that second shot when Sylville Smith is on the ground, unarmed, with his hands up by his head with no place to go," District Attorney John Chisholm said.

Chief Edward Flynn, who fired Heaggan-Brown after he was charged in the sex assault case, said he believes the shooting was justified.

The trial will give the public a first look at police bodycam video of the moments after Heaggan-Brown and his partner pulled over a car on Aug. 13, 2016. The video may help jurors decide whether Heaggan-Brown had reason to fear for his life when he fired his weapon.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said body camera video shows Smith was unarmed when the officer fired the fatal shot.

Smith's death sparked two days of unrest in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood.